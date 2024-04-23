Countdown to New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.13 per share, indicating a decline of 156.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $779.5 million, representing an increase of 19.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 165.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some New York Community Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 83.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 60.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balances-Interest earning assets' stands at $109.01 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $86.67 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $627.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $555 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Bank-owned life insurance' will reach $11.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10 million.

Analysts expect 'Fee income' to come in at $44.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other non-interest (loss) income' should arrive at $22.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11 million.



Shares of New York Community Bancorp have experienced a change of -6.3% in the past month compared to the -4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), NYCB is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

