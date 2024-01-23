Countdown to NetScout (NTCT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that NetScout Systems (NTCT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 62% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $200.08 million, declining 25.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain NetScout metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Service' will likely reach $116.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product' should arrive at $83.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -43.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Service gross profit' will reach $86.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $88.57 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product gross profit' of $68.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $124.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of NetScout have experienced a change of -3.5% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTCT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

