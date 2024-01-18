Countdown to Netflix (NFLX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Netflix (NFLX) will report quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1733.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.72 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Netflix metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Streaming Revenues' will reach $8.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- United States and Canada (UCAN)' will reach $3.90 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific (APAC)' stands at $953.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Latin America (LATAM)' reaching $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)' will likely reach $2.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Global Streaming Memberships - Paid net membership additions (losses)' will reach 8,966.65 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,662 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Global Streaming Memberships - Paid memberships at end of period' at 256,017.40 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 230,747 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'UCAN - Paid memberships at end of period' should arrive at 79,646.55 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 74,296 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'LATAM - Paid memberships at end of period' to come in at 45,319.20 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 41,699 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'EMEA - Paid memberships at end of period' to reach 87,082.40 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 76,729 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'APAC - Paid memberships at end of period' of 44,285.77 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38,023 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'LATAM - Paid net membership additions (losses)' should come in at 1,761.56 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,763 thousand.



View all Key Company Metrics for Netflix here>>>



Over the past month, Netflix shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NFLX will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.