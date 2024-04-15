Countdown to Netflix (NFLX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Netflix (NFLX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.49 per share, indicating an increase of 55.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $9.26 billion, representing an increase of 13.4% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Netflix metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Streaming Revenues' at $9.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- United States and Canada' should come in at $4.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific' will reach $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Latin America' will reach $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' of $2.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global Streaming Memberships - Paid net membership additions (losses)' reaching 5,251.33 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,751 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'LATAM - Paid memberships at end of period' should arrive at 46,754.50 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 41,249 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'UCAN - Paid memberships at end of period' to reach 81,379.01 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 74,398 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'APAC - Paid memberships at end of period' will likely reach 46,843.30 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 39,478 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Global Streaming Memberships - Paid memberships at end of period' will reach 265,902.60 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 232,498 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'EMEA - Paid memberships at end of period' stands at 90,925.74 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 77,373 thousand.

Analysts expect 'EMEA - Average revenue per membership' to come in at $11.19. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.89 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Netflix shares have recorded returns of +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NFLX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

