Countdown to MSCI (MSCI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MSCI (MSCI) to post quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. Revenues are expected to be $657.16 million, up 14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MSCI metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate' will reach $77.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Analytics' will reach $158.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets' will reach $56.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +66.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Index' should arrive at $364.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- Index- Non-recurring' at $14.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Index- Asset-based fees' reaching $138.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions' stands at $211.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions' should come in at $2.02 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.81 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total Retention Rate' to reach 93.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93%.

Analysts expect 'Total Run Rate' to come in at $2.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.32 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Index' of $274.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $248.40 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- ESG and Climate' will likely reach $25.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.76 million.



