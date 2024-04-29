Countdown to Mosaic (MOS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Mosaic (MOS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, indicating a decline of 47.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.83 billion, representing a decrease of 21.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Mosaic metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Phosphates' reaching $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of -18.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes' will likely reach $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Potash' to reach $573.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -36.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' should arrive at 1,709.55 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,836 KTon.

Analysts predict that the 'Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' will reach 2,108.24 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,910 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' stands at 2,052.01 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,080 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock' of 74.75 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 77 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur' will reach 141.58 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 236 $/Ton.

Analysts expect 'Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination)' to come in at $554.04. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $646.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia' will reach 345.04 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 605 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination)' should come in at $649.03. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $717 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Phosphates - Sales volumes - Performance products' at 777.00 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 740 KTon.



View all Key Company Metrics for Mosaic here>>>



Shares of Mosaic have demonstrated returns of -6.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), MOS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

