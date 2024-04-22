Countdown to Molina (MOH) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molina (MOH) will report quarterly earnings of $5.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $9.52 billion, exhibiting an increase of 16.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Molina metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Premium tax revenue' to reach $243.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +41.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Premium revenue' will reach $9.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Investment income' should come in at $107.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +51.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other revenue' will reach $20.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'MCR - Total' at 88.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 87.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'MCR - Medicare' should arrive at 88.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'MCR - Marketplace' will reach 73.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 68.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Ending Membership by Program - Total' to come in at 5,545.01 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,266 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid' reaching 5,040.61 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,834 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicare' of 179.35 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 161 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Ending Membership by Program - Marketplaces' stands at 325.06 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 271 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'MCR - Medicaid' will likely reach 89.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 88.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Molina have returned -11.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, MOH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

