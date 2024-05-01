Countdown to Microchip Tech (MCHP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology (MCHP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 65.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.33 billion, down 40.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Microchip Tech metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Mixed-signal Microcontrollers' will reach $742.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -42.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $252.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Analog' stands at $333.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of -46.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Microchip Tech have demonstrated returns of +4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MCHP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

