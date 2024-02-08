Countdown to MGM (MGM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGM Resorts (MGM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.08 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MGM metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- MGM China' should arrive at $849.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +386.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total Las Vegas Strip Resorts' to come in at $2.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total Regional Operations' will likely reach $892.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rooms' will reach $914.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will reach $740.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Casino' of $1.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Property EBITDA- Total Las Vegas Strip Resorts' at $785.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $877.05 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Property EBITDA- Total Regional Operations' should come in at $263.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $319.52 million.



MGM shares have witnessed a change of +2.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MGM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

