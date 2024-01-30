Countdown to Methanex (MEOH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Methanex (MEOH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 61.6%. Revenues are expected to be $901.21 million, down 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Methanex metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales volume in tonnes - Methanex-produced methanol' should come in at 1,627.62 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,360 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Sales volume in tonnes - Purchased methanol' to come in at 849.02 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,095 KTon.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average realized methanol price ($/tonne)' will reach 330.70 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 373 $/Ton.

Analysts forecast 'Sales volume in tonnes - Total' to reach 2,740.73 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,647 KTon.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales volume in tonnes - Commission sales' will reach 264.08 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 192 KTon.



View all Key Company Metrics for Methanex here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Methanex have returned -4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Currently, MEOH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.