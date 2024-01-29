Countdown to Merck (MRK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Merck (MRK) will announce quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 105.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $14.68 billion, increasing 6.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Merck metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Alliance Revenue- Lynparza' should come in at $348.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Bridion' will likely reach $446.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Alliance revenue- Lenvima' will reach $240.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment revenues- Animal health' at $1.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion- U.S' should arrive at $307.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Keytruda-International' of $2.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Diabetes- Janumet- U.S' reaching $85.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12%.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza- US' to come in at $182.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza- International' will reach $165.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - U.S' to reach $163.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - International' will reach $76.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Diabetes- Januvia- U.S' stands at $271.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Merck shares have witnessed a change of +10.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

