Countdown to McDonald's (MCD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that McDonald's (MCD) will report quarterly earnings of $2.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.17 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some McDonald's metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Total Franchised revenues' stands at $3.75 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Total Company-operated sales' of $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Total Other revenues' reaching $79.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Company-operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' should arrive at $203.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change' to reach 2.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.6% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change' will reach 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change' should come in at 1.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide' at 42,128. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 40,535.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable sales growth - Total - YoY change' will reach 2.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' will reach 18,358. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16,977.

Analysts expect 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Operated Markets' to come in at 10,298. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10,112 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Systemwide restaurants - Total U.S.' will likely reach 13,466. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,446.



Over the past month, McDonald's shares have recorded returns of -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MCD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

McDonald's Corporation (MCD)

