Countdown to MarketAxess (MKTX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, MarketAxess (MKTX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $210.94 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MarketAxess metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Information services' at $12.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Commissions' to reach $185.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Post-trade services' will likely reach $10.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Trading Volume - Total credit trading - High-grade' of $436.28 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $392.72 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Credit' will reach $155.86. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $164.98 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading - High-grade' stands at $7.08 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.33 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Trading Volume' reaching $2,068.78 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,372.83 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volume - Total rates trading' should arrive at $19.91 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.48 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Rates' will reach $4.52. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.12.

View all Key Company Metrics for MarketAxess here>>>



MarketAxess shares have witnessed a change of -4.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MKTX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

