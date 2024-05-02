Countdown to MarketAxess (MKTX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, MarketAxess (MKTX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $210.94 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific MarketAxess metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Information services' should arrive at $12.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Commissions' should come in at $185.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Post-trade services' stands at $10.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Trading Volume - Total credit trading - High-grade' will reach $436.28 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $392.72 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Credit' reaching $155.86. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $164.98.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Daily Volume - Total credit trading - High-grade' will reach $7.08 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.33 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Volume - Total rates trading' to come in at $19.91 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.48 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million - Rates' will reach $4.52. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.12 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Trading Volume' to reach $2,068.78 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,372.83 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of MarketAxess have returned -4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, MKTX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

