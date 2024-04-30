Countdown to Magna (MGA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Magna (MGA) to post quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.3%. Revenues are expected to be $11.02 billion, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Magna metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Body Exteriors & Structures' will reach $4.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Power & Vision' of $3.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Complete Vehicles' reaching $1.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Seating Systems' to come in at $1.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Body Exteriors & Structures' will reach $300.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $270 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBIT- Power & Vision' to reach $158.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $84 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Seating Systems' will reach $45.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Complete Vehicles' should arrive at $20.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $52 million.



Over the past month, shares of Magna have returned -7.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. Currently, MGA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

