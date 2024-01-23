Countdown to Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, indicating an increase of 1300% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $119.36 million, representing an increase of 13.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Live Oak Bancshares metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 68.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 80.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $10.51 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.07 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $28.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.07 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $90.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $85.90 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net gains on sales of loans' reaching $12.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.36 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Loan servicing revenue' should come in at $7.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Management fee income' will likely reach $3.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.20 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other noninterest income' at $3.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Live Oak Bancshares shares have witnessed a change of -7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LOB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

