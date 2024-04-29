Countdown to Live Nation (LYV) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation (LYV) to post quarterly loss of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12%. Revenues are expected to be $3.3 billion, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Live Nation metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Concerts' to reach $2.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising' will reach $188.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Ticketing' will reach $695.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Concerts - Estimated fans - Total' will likely reach 20,142.25 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,509 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Concerts - Estimated events - Total' should come in at 10,262.13 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,630 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Concerts - Estimated fans - North America' stands at 7,880.78 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,575 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ticketing - Total estimated tickets sold' of 149,041.40 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 145,779 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ticketing - Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets' should arrive at 73,903.20 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 72,579 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ticketing - Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets' at 73,922.31 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 73,200 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Concerts - Estimated events - International' will reach 3,847.99 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,594 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Concerts - Estimated events - North America' reaching 6,418.18 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,036 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Concerts - Estimated fans - International' to come in at 11,642.23 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11,934 thousand in the same quarter last year.



Live Nation shares have witnessed a change of -15.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), LYV is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

