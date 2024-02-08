Countdown to Leidos (LDOS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Leidos (LDOS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share, indicating a decline of 5.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.79 billion, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Leidos metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Defense Solutions' stands at $2.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Health' should arrive at $716.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Civil' will reach $936.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Defense Solutions' to reach $184.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $177 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Health' reaching $123.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $99 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Non-GAAP- Civil' of $94.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $105 million.



Over the past month, shares of Leidos have returned +3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change.

