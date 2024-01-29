Countdown to Landstar (LSTR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landstar System (LSTR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 37.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.25 billion, exhibiting a decline of 25.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Landstar metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Truck Transportation' at $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other' to reach $25.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Rail Intermodal' will reach $25.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers' of $61.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers' reaching $7,695.55. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11,267.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal' stands at $3,399.92. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,564 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Number of loads - Total' to come in at 530,721. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 646,230 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of loads - Truck Transportation' should arrive at 515,898. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 630,020 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of loads - Rail Intermodal' will likely reach 7,108. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,440 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue per load - Truck Transportation' will reach $2,211.24. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,434 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of loads - Ocean and air cargo carriers' should come in at 7,715. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,440 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors included in total truck transportation' will reach 219,153. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 250,230.



Landstar shares have witnessed a change of +1.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LSTR is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

