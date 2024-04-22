Countdown to L3Harris (LHX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, L3Harris (LHX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.89 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.09 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific L3Harris metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Integrated Mission Systems' stands at $1.65 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Communication Systems' to come in at $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Space and Airborne Systems' reaching $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for L3Harris here>>>



Over the past month, L3Harris shares have recorded returns of -3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LHX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.