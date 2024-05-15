Countdown to Keysight (KEYS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Keysight (KEYS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 34.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.2 billion, declining 13.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Keysight metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Communications Solutions Group' will reach $813.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Commercial Communications' at $509.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government' will reach $303.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' to reach $387.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' will likely reach $103.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $157 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group' should arrive at $210.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $266 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Keysight have experienced a change of -0.1% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KEYS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

