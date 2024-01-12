Countdown to KeyCorp (KEY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that KeyCorp (KEY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 42.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.52 billion, declining 19.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain KeyCorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average balance - Total earning assets' should come in at $171.43 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $171.87 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)' will reach 75.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Nonperforming assets - Total' at $475.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $420 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio' will reach 11.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Risk-based Capital Ratio' to reach 13.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Leverage Ratio' of 9.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $619.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $671 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Investment banking and debt placement fees' should arrive at $124.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $172 million.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income (FTE basis)' to come in at $915.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.23 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Cards and payments income' stands at $91.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $85 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trust and investment services income' reaching $131.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $126 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Corporate services income' will likely reach $70.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89 million.



KeyCorp shares have witnessed a change of -2.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KEY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

