Countdown to Jack In The Box (JACK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Jack In The Box (JACK) to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $367.34 million, down 8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Jack In The Box metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' reaching $54.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Restaurant sales' stands at $177.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Franchise rental revenues' to reach $80.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise royalties and other' will reach $54.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System' to come in at 4.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' will reach 2,199. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,181 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' will reach 142. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 146.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised' of 2,058. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,035 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - Company' should come in at 3.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - Franchise' will likely reach 4.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Jack in the Box - New Restaurant - Franchise' at 10. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Jack in the Box - New Restaurant - Total' should arrive at 11. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.



Shares of Jack In The Box have demonstrated returns of +8.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JACK is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

