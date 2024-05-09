Countdown to Jack In The Box (JACK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Jack In The Box (JACK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $370.07 million, declining 6.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Jack In The Box metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' will reach $58.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Restaurant sales' of $169.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchise rental revenues' at $85.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Franchise royalties and other' will reach $56.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System' to come in at 1.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' will likely reach 2,195. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,187 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' reaching 594. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 595 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System' should come in at 1.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised' stands at 429. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 322.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' will reach 166. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 273.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised' should arrive at 2,051. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,047.

Analysts forecast 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' to reach 145. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 140.



View all Key Company Metrics for Jack In The Box here>>>



Jack In The Box shares have witnessed a change of -9.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JACK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.