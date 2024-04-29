Countdown to IQVIA (IQV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect IQVIA Holdings (IQV) to post quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. Revenues are expected to be $3.69 billion, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some IQVIA metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Technology & Analytics Solutions' should come in at $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Research & Development Solution' at $2.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions' to reach $180.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.



Over the past month, IQVIA shares have recorded returns of -7.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IQV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

