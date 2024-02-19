Countdown to Insulet (PODD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Insulet (PODD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, indicating an increase of 21.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $460.17 million, representing an increase of 24.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Insulet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Omnipod' reaching $358.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total Omnipod' stands at $456.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Drug Delivery' will reach $3.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- International Omnipod' at $98.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, Insulet shares have recorded returns of -6.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PODD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

