Countdown to ICE (ICE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.19 billion, increasing 23.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ICE metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based)' will likely reach $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment' of $559.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment' should arrive at $503.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +102.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services' will reach $238.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions' stands at $52.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Origination technology' reaching $190.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Cash equities and equity options' should come in at $99.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other' will reach $84.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Data and analytics' to reach $69.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +189.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Listings' at $125.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income execution' to come in at $32.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- CDS clearing' will reach $84.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for ICE here>>>



Shares of ICE have demonstrated returns of +2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ICE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.