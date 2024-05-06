Countdown to IAC (IAC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect IAC (IAC) to post quarterly loss of $1.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 44.7%. Revenues are expected to be $937.68 million, down 13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some IAC metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Angi Inc' will reach $301.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -23.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Dotdash Meredith' reaching $382.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Search' should arrive at $131.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Print Revenue' will reach $184.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Emerging & Other' of $125.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Digital Revenue' will reach $202.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Emerging & Other' at -$8.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Search' will likely reach $5.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.79 million.



Shares of IAC have demonstrated returns of +5.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), IAC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

