Countdown to Huntsman (HUN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntsman (HUN) will report quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 450%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.32 billion, exhibiting a decline of 19.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 45.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Huntsman metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Polyurethanes' to reach $846.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Advanced Materials' of $245.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Performance Products' will likely reach $231.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.6%.

Analysts expect 'Local Currency - Price - Advanced Materials' to come in at -1.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13%.

The consensus estimate for 'Local Currency - Price - Polyurethanes' stands at -11.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales Mix & Other - Advanced Materials' will reach 4.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Polyurethanes' should come in at $34.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Advanced Materials' should arrive at $42.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Products' will reach $29.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61 million.



Over the past month, Huntsman shares have recorded returns of +1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), HUN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

