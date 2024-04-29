Countdown to Hubbell (HUBB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hubbell (HUBB) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.54 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.39 billion, increasing 8.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hubbell metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Electrical Solutions' should come in at $483.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Utility Solutions' of $913.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted operating income- Utility Solutions' will reach $204.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $190.80 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating income- Electrical Solutions' should arrive at $73.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $75.80 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Hubbell shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HUBB will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

