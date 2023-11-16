Countdown to HP (HPQ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that HP (HPQ) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.68 billion, declining 7.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain HP metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Personal Systems' will reach $9.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Printing- Supplies' stands at $2.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Printing' reaching $4.45 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing' at $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing' will likely reach $595.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' to reach $4.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Americas' will reach $5.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Asia-Pacific and Japan' should arrive at $3.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Days of sales outstanding in accounts receivable' to come in at 26.50 Days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28 Days.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Days of supply in inventory' of 59.00 Days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 57 Days.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Earnings from operations- Personal Systems' should come in at $736.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $458 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Earnings from operations- Printing' will reach $833.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $903 million.



Shares of HP have experienced a change of +5.3% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HPQ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

