Countdown to Host Hotels (HST) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels (HST) to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.43 billion, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Host Hotels metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Room' to come in at $839.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other' will reach $134.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will likely reach $450.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average room rate' reaching $323.02. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $318.49 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'RevPAR' at $221.62. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $217.77 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average occupancy rate' should arrive at 68.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 68.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of Rooms' stands at 41,147. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 41,029 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of properties' to reach 75. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 75.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $174.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $169 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Host Hotels have returned -8.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, HST carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

