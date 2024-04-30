Countdown to Hershey (HSY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hershey (HSY) to post quarterly earnings of $2.72 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.1%. Revenues are expected to be $3.12 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hershey metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- North America Confectionery' will reach $2.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks' will reach $272.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- International' stands at $268.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- North America' reaching $2.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Confectionery' to reach $829.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $887.75 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Salty Snacks' at $43.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46.79 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment income (loss)- International' to come in at $49.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $55.05 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment income (loss)- North America' should come in at $869.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $934.54 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Hershey have returned -2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. Currently, HSY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

