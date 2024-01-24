Countdown to Heartland Financial (HTLF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Heartland Financial (HTLF) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, indicating a decline of 21.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $178.6 million, representing a decrease of 8.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Heartland Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 61.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 54.3% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should come in at $18.22 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.18 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $148.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $167.37 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trust fees' reaching $4.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.44 million.

Analysts expect 'Service charges and fees net' to come in at $18.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.43 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non Interest Income' will reach $29.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.98 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Heartland Financial here>>>



Shares of Heartland Financial have experienced a change of -2.7% in the past month compared to the +2.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HTLF is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.