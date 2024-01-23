Countdown to HBT Financial (HBT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect HBT Financial (HBT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. Revenues are expected to be $57.78 million, up 15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HBT Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest margin (FTE)' will reach 4.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 53.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 54.7% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balances - Interest-earning assets' stands at $4.76 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income (FTE)' of $48.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.88 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total noninterest income' to reach $9.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.89 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $47.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.18 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, HBT Financial shares have recorded returns of -4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

