Countdown to Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hannon Armstrong (HASI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $38.78 million, increasing 82.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hannon Armstrong metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Interest Income' should arrive at $61.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +67.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Rental Income' will reach $2.11 million. The estimate points to a change of -67.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Gain on sale of receivables and investments' will reach $15.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +163.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Hannon Armstrong have demonstrated returns of -4.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HASI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

