Countdown to GoodRx (GDRX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, reflecting an increase of 28.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $196.2 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some GoodRx metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Prescription transactions' to come in at $143.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should come in at $4.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription' stands at $22.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Pharma Manufacturer Solutions' reaching $23.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of GoodRx have returned +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Currently, GDRX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

