Countdown to Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Generac Holdings (GNRC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share, reflecting an increase of 17.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.1 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Generac Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Residential products' will reach $605.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $120.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Commercial & industrial products' reaching $371.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Domestic' will likely reach $906.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- International' of $185.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- International' at $29.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.53 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Domestic' should arrive at $193.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $144.14 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Generac Holdings have demonstrated returns of +4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GNRC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

