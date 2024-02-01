Countdown to Gartner (IT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Gartner (IT) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 24.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.59 billion, increasing 5.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Gartner metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- Research' reaching $1.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Revenue- Consulting' at $133.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Revenue- Conferences' will likely reach $213.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.5% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Gartner here>>>



Shares of Gartner have experienced a change of +7% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), IT is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

