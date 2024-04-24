Countdown to Franklin Resources (BEN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Franklin Resources (BEN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, indicating a decline of 6.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.07 billion, representing an increase of 7.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Franklin Resources metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Other' to reach $16.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +79.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Investment management fees' will likely reach $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Shareholder servicing fees' reaching $45.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Sales and distribution fees' will reach $312.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management - Fixed income' should come in at $550.42 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $510.1 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset' will reach $164.38 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $146.1 billion.

Analysts expect 'Assets Under Management - Equity' to come in at $499.00 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $437.1 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Management - Total' will reach $1,549.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,422.1 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Management - Alternative' at $267.92 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $258.2 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Management - Cash Management' of $67.74 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $70.6 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Franklin Resources have returned -6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Currently, BEN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

