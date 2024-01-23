Countdown to First Hawaiian (FHB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from First Hawaiian (FHB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, indicating a decline of 27.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $201.51 million, representing a decrease of 8.4% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific First Hawaiian metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases' at $16.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin' will reach 2.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 58.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 51.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total Earning Assets' reaching $22.23 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.86 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Performing Assets' will reach $18.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest Income' stands at $47.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $154.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $171.79 million.



