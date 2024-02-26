Countdown to Figs (FIGS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Figs (FIGS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, reflecting a decline of 60% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $149.64 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Figs metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Active customers' reaching 2,556. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,294 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average order value' of $112.74. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $112.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues per active customer' will reach $176.88. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $221 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Figs here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Figs have returned -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, FIGS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

