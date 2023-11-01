Countdown to Expedia (EXPE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Expedia (EXPE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.15 per share, reflecting an increase of 27.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.87 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Expedia metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- B2C' reaching $2.81 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- B2B' should arrive at $903.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Agency' to come in at $981.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Merchant' stands at $2.61 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Advertising, Media and other' will reach $263.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Non-U.S. (International)' of $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- U.S. (Domestic)' at $2.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross bookings - Total' should come in at $25.98 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.99 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross bookings - Merchant' will likely reach $14.58 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.08 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Gross bookings - Agency' to reach $11.41 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.90 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- B2C' will reach $870.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $943 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- B2B' will reach $249.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $221 million.



Shares of Expedia have demonstrated returns of -3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXPE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

