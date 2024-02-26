Countdown to EPR Properties (EPR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPR Properties (EPR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $145.43 million, exhibiting a decline of 4.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some EPR Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Rental revenue' to come in at $145.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Mortgage and other financing income' will reach $11.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other income' will reach $9.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -42.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $41.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $41.30 million.



Over the past month, shares of EPR Properties have returned -5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, EPR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

