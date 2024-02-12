Countdown to Employers Holdings (EIG) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Employers Holdings (EIG) will announce quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $213.27 million, declining 3.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Employers Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net premiums earned' will reach $189.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net investment income' will reach $25.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined Ratio' will likely reach 95.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86.6%.

Analysts expect 'Loss and LAE ratio' to come in at 57.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 51.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Employers Holdings here>>>



Over the past month, Employers Holdings shares have recorded returns of +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EIG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.