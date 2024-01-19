Countdown to Elevance Health (ELV) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Elevance Health (ELV) will report quarterly earnings of $5.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $41.82 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Elevance Health metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Net investment income' reaching $465.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Premiums' to reach $34.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Service fees' will reach $1.95 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product revenue' will likely reach $5.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Medicaid' should come in at 10,816.22 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11,571 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Medical Membership - Employer Group Risk-Based' of 3,795.09 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,988 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical Membership - Total Commercial Risk-Based' stands at 4,818.63 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,777 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Supplement' at 930.38 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 947 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Medical Membership - Individual' to come in at 1,023.55 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 789 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical Membership - Total Commercial Fee-Based' will reach 27,003.35 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26,636 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Benefit Expense Ratio' should arrive at 89.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Advantage' will reach 2,072.49 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,977 thousand.



View all Key Company Metrics for Elevance Health here>>>



Elevance Health shares have witnessed a change of +1.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ELV is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.