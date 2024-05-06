Countdown to Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 42.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.17 billion, exhibiting a decline of 6.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Elanco Animal Health metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total Pet Health' stands at $616.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total Farm Animal' will reach $552.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total Contract Manufacturing' to come in at $8.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.8% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Elanco Animal Health here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Elanco Animal Health have returned -13.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Currently, ELAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

