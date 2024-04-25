Countdown to Eaton (ETN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Eaton (ETN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share, indicating an increase of 21.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.9 billion, representing an increase of 7.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Eaton metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- eMobility' should arrive at $181.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Aerospace' will reach $872.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Vehicle' will reach $711.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Electrical Global' to reach $1.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Electrical Americas' at $2.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Aerospace' stands at $203.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $180 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Vehicle' will likely reach $107.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $107 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Global' should come in at $293.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $274 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Americas' to come in at $661.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $525 million.



Shares of Eaton have demonstrated returns of +1.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ETN is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

