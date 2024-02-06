Countdown to Doximity (DOCS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Doximity (DOCS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $127.46 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Doximity metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other' reaching $7.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscription' to reach $119.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Number of customers with at least $100,000 of revenue' to come in at 294. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 290 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Doximity here>>>



Over the past month, Doximity shares have recorded returns of -3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DOCS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.