Countdown to DocuSign (DOCU) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DocuSign (DOCU) to post quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7%. Revenues are expected to be $689.17 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific DocuSign metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional services and other' should arrive at $18.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription' will reach $670.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Non-GAAP billings' to come in at $672.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $659.41 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit' to reach $564.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $536.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of DocuSign have returned +11.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. Currently, DOCU carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

